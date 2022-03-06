Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Avnet worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Avnet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of AVT opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

