Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $67,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

FTV stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

