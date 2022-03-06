Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $29,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,053 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $2,600,877.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,232 shares of company stock worth $55,194,518 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $267.18 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

