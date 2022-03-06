Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,835,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total transaction of $3,140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 621,752 shares of company stock worth $75,044,574. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

