Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of JHG opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

