Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 14,080 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.18% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,631 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $59.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

