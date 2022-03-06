Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 170,393 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,393 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Change Healthcare worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

