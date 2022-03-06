Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 90,541 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,541 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,353,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,825,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,319 shares of company stock worth $2,321,872. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

