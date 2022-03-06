Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 808.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $43,288,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $53,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $2,189,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $6,086,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,865 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,137. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average of $137.96. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

