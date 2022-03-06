Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 384.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 97.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $1,284,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $125.50 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

