Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 15,520 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.42 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

