Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 17,265 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after purchasing an additional 579,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after purchasing an additional 578,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after purchasing an additional 415,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,314,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

