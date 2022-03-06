Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $107,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

