Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,109 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 762.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 367,901 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 68.8% during the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 527,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 17.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

