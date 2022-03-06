Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 25,799 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,799 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vipshop worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 7,924.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,751 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,066,000 after buying an additional 3,702,426 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NYSE VIPS opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile (Get Rating)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.