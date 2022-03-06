Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 26,871 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,871 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,967,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,946,000 after purchasing an additional 951,989 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 426,591 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,729,000 after purchasing an additional 82,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,332 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.