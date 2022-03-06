Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 27,911 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,911 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 43,384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after buying an additional 607,071 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,140,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($68.54) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.