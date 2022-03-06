Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 405,552 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 435,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 31,564 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

