Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,393 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

