Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,548 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $1,265,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Old Republic International by 98.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 2,420 shares of company stock worth $60,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

