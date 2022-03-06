Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,247,200 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 3,001,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22,472.0 days.
JNNDF stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Japan Display has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Japan Display (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Display (JNNDF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.