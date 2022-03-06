JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -140.63%.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

