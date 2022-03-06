JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$24.29 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.09) to €23.80 ($26.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.60) to €22.00 ($24.72) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

