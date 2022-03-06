JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s 5th Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,014,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

