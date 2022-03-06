JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 88,433 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 964.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. 2,046,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $63.67.

