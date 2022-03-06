JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Hits $11.33 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and $891,068.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.71 or 0.06738282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.52 or 1.00031840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048093 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,400 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

