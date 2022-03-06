Jupiter (JUP) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $305,289.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.09 or 0.06733266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,990.00 or 0.99552974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048258 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,048,333 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

