JUST Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $336.06 million and $134.59 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.89 or 0.06721644 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.40 or 1.00038346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048112 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

