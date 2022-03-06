K21 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $127,189.00 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $127,189.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00034389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00103115 BTC.

About K21

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,803,887 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

