Kadena (KDA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $30.22 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $6.51 or 0.00016676 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.41 or 0.06760835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,904.77 or 0.99654235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

