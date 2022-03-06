KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $22.43 million and approximately $33.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001459 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00048417 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.84 or 0.00207210 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

