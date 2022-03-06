Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Down 25.7% in February

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $664.92 million and a PE ratio of 29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karooooo by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Karooooo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

