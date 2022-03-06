KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Price Hits $0.0404 on Top Exchanges

KCCPAD (CURRENCY:KCCPAD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KCCPAD has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. KCCPAD has a market cap of $5.49 million and $64,597.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.16 or 0.06594430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,234.07 or 0.99571874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047457 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

