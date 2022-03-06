Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 783,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Kemper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.
Separately, Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
About Kemper (Get Rating)
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.