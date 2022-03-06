KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $782,695.28

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. KeyFi has a market cap of $782,695.28 and $8,898.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.57 or 0.06745608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.71 or 0.99682763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048082 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

