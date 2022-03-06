Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 849,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KTRA opened at $0.36 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 125,883 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

