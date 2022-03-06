Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Kirby worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $7,769,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 158,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kirby by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 124,913 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other news, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $857,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,417 shares of company stock worth $2,915,873. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEX opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.77.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

