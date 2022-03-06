Klaytn Hits Market Capitalization of $3.04 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.04 billion and $48.10 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.12 or 0.06743661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,038.11 or 1.00094297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048161 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,638,123,629 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

