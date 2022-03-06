Klever (KLV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $72.53 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.77 or 0.06644843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.31 or 0.99694975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.