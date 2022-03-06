Komodo Tops One Day Volume of $1.53 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. Komodo has a total market cap of $62.11 million and $1.53 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00283196 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00073763 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00087222 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000111 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,571,032 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.