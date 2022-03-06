Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. Kroger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.850 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.61.

NYSE:KR traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,597,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,151. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

