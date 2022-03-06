Kusama Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.40 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $121.46 or 0.00313687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $27.40 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

