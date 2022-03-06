Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KCCFF opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. Kutcho Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
