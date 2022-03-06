Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCCFF opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. Kutcho Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

