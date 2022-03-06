Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

LW traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,393. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.81%.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

