Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15. Landstar System reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.59. 316,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,684. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $147.24 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.