Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Landstar System worth $17,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $6,011,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 81.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $697,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System stock opened at $156.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.30. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

