Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Up 44.9% in February

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LGAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

