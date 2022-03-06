LCMS Trading 87.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. LCMS has a market cap of $14,927.90 and approximately $421.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LCMS has traded down 87.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.45 or 0.06742789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.35 or 0.99743626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048306 BTC.

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

