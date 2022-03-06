Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Leidos by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Leidos by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Leidos by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 741,276 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

