LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

TREE stock traded down $8.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 258,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average of $135.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

